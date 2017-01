Expect higher diesel consumption in January than December: HPCL

A:

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, MK Surana, CMD of HPCL spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.HPCL had a growth of around 6.1 percent and the industry had a growth of around 6 percent. Petrol there was a growth. As far as diesel is concerned, there was a little bit of de-growth of around 1.3 percent or so. HPCL had a lesser de-growth than the market; we had a de-growth of around 0.3 percent. So, diesel had been slightly flatter or slightly negative growth but the petrol had seen a positive growth.Yes, so, it is not month-to-month, it is year-on-year.Yes, this month.Yes.We need to see this. There was some impact because of the demonetisation on the overall movement of the goods, etc which is coming to normalcy now. December was expected to be a little bit dull. November pick up -- as I mentioned to you was that initially there was a euphoria to take the product, restock the product, etc so there was a sudden growth in two to three days. So, the average growth of November will be good. So, November was also an outlier to that extent. So, the question is that November also should not be a representative figure and December also should not be a representative figure.Right.It should be higher than December. I expect.