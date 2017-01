The December sales for the automobile sector have been hit due to the demonetisation. Atul Auto reported a 36.18 percent decline in sales to 2,5556 units.Jitendra Adhia, President-Finance of Atul Auto said that sales can be normalized only after demand improves. The company is likely to see a flat sales growth in FY17.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Adhia said that margins could be maintained at 13 percent mark.The silver lining for Atul Auto is its positive export numbers. The company has already surpassed FY16’s export number at 1,771 with another quarter to go. Export revenues are expected to improve in the medium term.

Watch video for more..