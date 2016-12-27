Expect branded segment sales to increase by 3% to 32%: KRBL

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anil Mittal, CMD of KRBL spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"Because of our brand strength, our realisations are also very high both in export as well as in domestic", he said.

Talking about demand post-demonetisation, he further added, "Things have steamlined and the demands are exceeding and we feel that our branded segment sale will increase by 3 percent from 29 percent to 32 percent in the domestic market".



Below is the verbatim transcript of Anil Mittal's interview to Reema Tendulkar and Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18.



Nigel: Are things looking up because the stock price is telling us that but more importantly the paddy procurement season that is coming to a close, so could you tell us how much of a quantity have you got in this season and more importantly what has been the average price?



A: As far as KRBL is concerned we are today carrying the highest level of inventory from the old crop of last two years. Besides, in the current crop also we have purchased about half a million tonne, which is also at a quite decent price and the prices have increased by about Rs 300 a quintal, Rs 3 per kilogram. So both ways even the new crop and the old crop we are at a very advantageous position.



Nigel: Average inventory, low cost inventory what would that be at?



A: That low cost inventory today average would be around Rs 32 a kilogram.



Reema: The new crop of which you purchased about 0.5 million tonne, what was the price?



A: It is around Rs 2,480 per quintal that Rs 24,800 a tonne.



Reema: What are the current prices and therefore what is the benefit KRBL currently enjoys because of the fact that your inventory is at a lower price?



A: Today we have an advantage of about Rs 3,000 a tonne as far as the new crop is concerned but as far as the old crop is concerned, it is difficult to quantify that because Rs 30 -- we are near about to the cost of the paddy. So we have many type of rice. So I feel that is the real bonus which KRBL -- all the time we have used stock which gives us the premium and because of our brand strength, our realisations are also very high both in export as well as in domestic. That is the advantage we have there.



Nigel: Let us talk about your domestic business. Q2 wasn't great, you were telling us that the second half will be better. Because of demonetisation, has it had an impact on your business around 50 percent of your revenues come in from the domestic market itself so has demonetisation dampened demand or anything on that sort?



A: Q1 was okay but Q2 from November 8 -- initially 15-20 days we felt the heat about it but now things have steamlined and the demands are exceeding and we feel that our branded segment sale will increase by 3 percent from 29 percent to 32 percent in the domestic market.



Reema: What does it mean? In Q3 what could be the revenues the company will enjoy on a consolidated basis?



A: Q3 we are expecting an EBITDA of about 21-22 percent from tier II compared to around 17-18 percent in the previous quarter.



Reema: Topline?



A: It is difficult to say because the prices are fluctuating so much definitely the topline may not increase but the EBITDA will increase significantly.



Reema: Revenues will decline, margins will go up?



A: Not that it will decline, we might close significantly maybe by one percent, two percent -- we normally tell our investors that it will increase by 10 percent but it may not increase to that level.



Nigel: You gave us a sense about the domestic market, you are saying that demand now is going up after a pain of around 15-20 days, I want to know about the export market, has the Iran ban gone out of the way because that will clearly help you in terms of sales, that is point number one? Point number two I was going through an article and China has given their release, they are looking to import rice from 14 companies, have you participated over there, is there any visibility over there, could you tell us because you are one of the leading suppliers in our country?



A: Our name is definitely there in China, we have already cleared our plan for the importation of basmati rice but still there is no significant business with China. However, we feel in the new year the business should start and we are hopeful that by Q4 we will be having some turnover with China also.



Nigel: Could you quantify the opportunities because China is saying that they want to import 14 companies, I guess the opportunity is significant then?



A: The opportunities are significant but we do not know to what level China will fulfil its promise because we are -- they are always inclined towards Pakistan but under the pressure of Indian government they have cleared our units but we do not know what will be the final outcome though we are expecting some business to start. Once the business starts then only we can tell you what would be the final outcome.



