Expect 50% growth in new media segment: Shemaroo

Shemaroo is focused to investing in its digital medium segment and expects around 50 percent growth in new media, says Hiren Gada, Wholetime Director and CFO.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 he said that margins in the new media business has been upwards of consolidated business and Shemaroo plans to increase revenue from the digital segment.

Earlier in the day it was also reported that Copthall has sold its entire 8.73 percent stake in Shemaroo Entertainment and it has been picked up by New Horizon Opportunities Fund at Rs 398 per share.



Below is the transcript of Hiren Gada’s interview to Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: If you can tell us what kind of strategy are you looking at for your own business growth over the next 6-12 months and what kind of income do you see overall from the content space?



A: For us, the clear strategy for the last few years has been the big focus on the digital media, the new media, emerging media that has been growing. We have been growing at more than 15 percent of our topline.



So, in fact, from a very small sub-8 percent contribution to the overall topline, we have now reached close to 20 percent of the topline contribution in the first half of this financial year. And that has been clearly the focus of our investment as well as the overall focus of the strategy of the organisation. And in fact, if we look at some of the indicators, platform like YouTube last reported, of September, we had done upwards of 4.5 million views per day. So, that kind of bears out as a strategy and conviction that the content strategy that we are following is getting tremendous traction with the audience.



Latha: If you can tell us how you will liaise or how will you approach a company like Netflix or Reliance Jio. They are also offering old movies, 4-5 years old. Would that not be competition? Are you tying up with any of them?



A: We are a content owner and we ourselves do not operate any platform. So, our strategy is actually to tie up and ally with all such players.



Latha: Have you allied with any of them, Netflix or Reliance Jio or any such platforms?



A: I am not able to talk specific on more than what we have already disclosed at this point in time, but suffice it to say that given the kind of content we are sitting on, no one can run a meaningful bollywood service without some content from Shemaroo. So, to that extent, we are either in talks or already deployed on many of the platforms that are already operating.



Latha: So, if those deals come through, what should it do to your revenue in FY17 itself or in FY18, what would your revenue guidance be?



A: While we do not give guidance, overall even the industry trend which is at 30-35 percent of new media growth, we have been growing upwards of that, in the range of about 50 percent topline for the new media. We will strive to achieve more than that or at least continue that rate.



Sonia: So, out of the Rs 100 crore of revenue that you did last quarter, can you tell us how much came from YouTube and what kind of growth are you looking at from the YouTube channel itself?



A: Roughly, as I said, around 20 percent came from the overall new media. Now, new media has several components. One is what we monetise through the telecom companies which is players such as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, etc. YouTube being one more large component and then there are all these next level of services, today some of which are nascent or new. But, many of them hold tremendous potential. So, whether it is a Reliance Jio or Hotstar, iTunes or some of the international platforms. So, as I said that we have an extremely wide bouquet of content and that is applicable or has traction on most of these platforms.



Latha: When you say revenue in new media is Rs 24 crore last quarter, what is the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)?



A: We have not given the breakup of EBITDA for new and traditional media.



Latha: Is the margin as good as traditional? Is it 30 percent or better?



A: What we have observed is that the new media business has a fair amount of operating leverage because beyond a point, operating costs are not growing as fast as revenues are growing. And to that extent, in fact, the margins for this business have tended upwards of the company average.