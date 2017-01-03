Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Decoding the auto sector’s performance in December, Nitesh Sharma of Phillip Capital said there was a sharp hit in demand in segments where the cash component of purchases is higher. Segments such as two-wheeler and SUVs saw a higher impact, he said.
Expect 2-3 months of slowdown in two-wheelers: Phillip Capital
Going ahead, a recovery in two-wheelers will take time, Sharma said. He added that Phillip Capital expects 2-3 months of slowdown in two-wheelers. Some automakers have inventory worth 2-3 months currently owing to demand slowdown, he said.
Phillip Capital has also revised its FY18 estimates for two-wheelers growth to 5-6 percent from double-digits earlier.
