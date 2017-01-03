Expect 2-3 months of slowdown in two-wheelers: Phillip Capital

Decoding the auto sector's performance in December, Nitesh Sharma of Phillip Capital said there was a sharp hit in demand in segments where the cash component of purchases is higher. Segments such as two-wheeler and SUVs saw a higher impact, he said.
Jan 03, 2017, 11.41 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect 2-3 months of slowdown in two-wheelers: Phillip Capital

Decoding the auto sector's performance in December, Nitesh Sharma of Phillip Capital said there was a sharp hit in demand in segments where the cash component of purchases is higher. Segments such as two-wheeler and SUVs saw a higher impact, he said.

It was a mixed bag for the auto industry in December as Tata Motors , Renault, Nissan and Volkswagen posted increase in sales while the likes of Hyundai Motor India, M&M and Ford India reported sales decline reflecting challenges the sector faced due to demonetisation.

Decoding the auto sector’s performance in December, Nitesh Sharma of Phillip Capital said there was a sharp hit in demand in segments where the cash component of purchases is higher. Segments such as two-wheelers and SUVs saw a higher impact, he said.

Going ahead, a recovery in two-wheelers will take time, Sharma said. He added that Phillip Capital expects 2-3 months of slowdown in two-wheelers. Some automakers have inventory worth 2-3 months currently owing to demand slowdown, he said.

Phillip Capital has also revised its FY18 estimates for two-wheelers growth to 5-6 percent from double-digits earlier.

Watch video for more...

