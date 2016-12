Expect 15% revenue growth in FY17: Sharda Cropchem

A:

A:

A:

A:

A:

A:

A:

A:

A:

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, RV Bubna, CMD of Sharda Cropchem spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.I have the figures of September 30 and the figure is Rs 1,936 and we had around 800 odd registrations in the pipeline. We have received some more registrations in the last 2.5 months, but I do not have the count ready in my hand.In this quarter, it could be in the range of 50-70 now.I expect in the range of 15 percent.Not Q3. If you see the background of our company, Q4 is the most crucial quarter for us and we did very well in Q4 last year. And we are hopeful to more or less repeat that performance this Q4.I do not have the figure with me, but we have kept pace with the first two quarters as compared to the previous first two quarters in 2015.Ours is a seasonal business so, Q1 of the calendar year and Q4 of the fiscal year is the most important. And then it goes in the same order. Q1 of the fiscal year is good. Q2 is little less and Q3 is the least.No, it will continue to be the same. We will continue to import from China and Europe is still the most important region of our business.We are managing some kind of hedging strategy and our sourcing is all in dollars from China. Sometimes, we feel that euro is being a little more dicey, then we also conclude some orders in euros from China. And our sales are in dollar, euro and some other currencies like Canadian dollars. So, when the cross currency with the dollar goes down, it affects our business adversely.Our conveyor belt business is keeping pace with our agro-chemical business in terms of volumes as well in terms of margins. We do not have any investments in conveyor belt business as we have in the agro-chemical business. So, naturally, the margins of conveyor belt business would be lower than those of agro-chemical business. However, in terms of volume, conveyor belt business is keeping pace with the volume of agro-chemical business and margins are steady as in the previous years.