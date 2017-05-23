App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exim Bank extends $71.40m line of credit to Cote d'Ivoire

Two credit confirmation statements of USD 87.46 mn and USD 200 mn were also exchanged under the bank's Buyers' Credit -NEIA (BC-NEIA) programme, Exim Bank said in a statement here.

Exim Bank extends $71.40m line of credit to Cote d'Ivoire

Export-Import Bank of India today said it has extended an additional line of credit (LOC) of USD 71.40 million to Cote d'Ivoire for upgradation of four military hospitals in Abidjan, Korhogo, Bouake and Daloa regions.

Two credit confirmation statements of USD 87.46 mn and USD 200 mn were also exchanged under the bank's Buyers' Credit -NEIA (BC-NEIA) programme, Exim Bank said in a statement here.

The facilities have been provided by the bank for supply of vehicles to Cote d'Ivoire.

The LoC agreement was signed between Exim Bank managing director (additional charge), David Rasquinha and Cote d’Ivoire minister (planning & development) Niale KABA.

tags #Business #Exim Bank #Export-Import Bank of India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.