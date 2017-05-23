Exim Bank extends $71.40m line of credit to Cote d'Ivoire

Export-Import Bank of India today said it has extended an additional line of credit (LOC) of USD 71.40 million to Cote d'Ivoire for upgradation of four military hospitals in Abidjan, Korhogo, Bouake and Daloa regions.

Two credit confirmation statements of USD 87.46 mn and USD 200 mn were also exchanged under the bank's Buyers' Credit -NEIA (BC-NEIA) programme, Exim Bank said in a statement here.

The facilities have been provided by the bank for supply of vehicles to Cote d'Ivoire.

The LoC agreement was signed between Exim Bank managing director (additional charge), David Rasquinha and Cote d’Ivoire minister (planning & development) Niale KABA.