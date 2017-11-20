App
Nov 20, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Exempt illegal constructions in Delhi till Dec 31, 2020: BJP to Centre

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi BJP has appealed to the the Centre to extend the exemption granted to "illegal constructions" in the city till December 31, 2020 under the NCT of Delhi (Special Laws Provision) Act 2014.

The Centre should also direct the Delhi government and municipal corporations to complete the process of regularization of unauthorized colonies by June 2020, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

The central government should extend the exemption granted to illegal constructions under the NCT of Delhi (Special Laws Provision) Act 2014 till December 31, 2020, he said.

"Neither the Arvind Kejriwal government tried to take steps to regularize the unauthorized colonies nor persuaded the Urban Development Ministry to exempt the affected people," he said.

The rules regulating the use of land and buildings in Delhi should be amended to suit the aspirations of the people so that there are legal constructions in Delhi in the future, he added.

Kapoor has written letters to the Urban Development minister and Lt Governor of Delhi alleging that government officials were threatening the people with demolitions in January.

