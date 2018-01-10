App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everything you need to know about Mark Mobius, the emerging markets expert who will retire soon

Franklin Templeton Investments said the emerging markets expert will retire on January 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Emerging markets investor Mark Mobius will retire at the end of January from New York-based investments firm Franklin Templeton Investments ending an association which lasted over 30 years.

Mobius was a spokesperson for the company and a prominent face on television, giving insights into emerging markets. Mark Mobius led the Templeton Emerging Markets Group (TEMG) from 1987 to 2016, after which he handed it over to Stephen Dover.

In a statement released by Franklin Templeton Investments on Friday, the company’s Chairman and CEO Greg Johnson  said, “There is no single individual who is more synonymous with emerging markets investing than Mark Mobius.”

John Templeton, founder of the Templeton Growth Fund, hired Mobius in 1987 to launch the TEMG. According to a Reuters report, he oversaw around $50 billion in investments during his time as executive chairman of TEMG.

Mobius did his B.A and M.A IN Communications from Boston University. He also has a Ph.D. in economics and political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the author of several books, such as Trading with China, The Investor’s Guide to Emerging Markets, Mobius on Emerging Markets, Passport to Profits.

According to a Bloomberg report, Mobius kept most of his money in Templeton funds. He even correctly predicted the start of the bull market in 2009.

According to the press release from the company, Mobius is a member of Economic Advisory Board of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). In 2006, Asiamoney magazine named him in their list of Top 100 Most Powerful and Influential People. Bloomberg Markets Magazine in 2011 named him one of their 50 most influential people in 2011.

tags #Business #emerging markets

