Eveready Industries bags Rs 24-cr orders from govt bodies

Eveready Industries India today said it has received Rs 23.85 crore worth orders for supply of ceiling fans and smart LED luminaires from EESL and Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The company has bagged a Rs 22.14 crore order for design, manufacture and supply of ceiling fans on pan India basis from EESL, the company said in a BSE filing.

Besides, it has received a Rs 1.71 crore order from Kolkata Municipal Corporation for supply of outdoor LED street lighting luminaires.

The stock was trading 2.75 per cent up at Rs 429.95 on BSE.