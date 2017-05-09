Etihad elevates Ray Gammell as group CEO in place of James Hogan

The Etihad Aviation Group, which owns 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways, today named Ray Gammell as the interim group chief executive and said the incumbent James Hogan will leave the company on July 1.

The airline in a statement issued form Abu Dhabi said, Gammell, who currently is the group's chief people & performance officer, assumes full management responsibilities from Yesterday .

Gammell has been a member of the executive leadership team since joining the business in 2009.

The airline also said Ricky Thirion will take over as the group CFO in place of James Rigney, who will also leave the company on July 1. Thirion joined Etihad in 2007 and is currently senior vice-president for treasury.

The UAE-based Etihad had picked up 24 per cent stake in Jet Airways in April 2013 for USD 349 million. Jet, together with Etihad, has the largest market share in international traffic to and fro from the country.