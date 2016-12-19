Etihad Airways, citing competition, announces layoffs

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, citing "an increasingly competitive landscape," says it is making an unspecified number of layoffs.

The Abu Dhabi-owned carrier, which is the United Arab Emirates' national airline, made the announcement tonight.

An Etihad statement described the layoffs as "a measured reduction of headcount in some parts of the business." Etihad spokesman Updesh Kapur declined to offer any specifics, though the company's statement described the layoffs as coming "in a fair, structured and transparent way." Etihad has code-share agreements with some 50 airlines and holds stakes in Air Berlin, Air Seychelles, Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Alitalia and Virgin Australia. It has a fleet of some 120 aircraft.

The UAE is also home to the Dubai-based long-haul carrier Emirates.