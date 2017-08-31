Essel Infraprojects upgrades toll plaza on National Highway 59

Essel Infraprojects on Wednesday said it has upgraded its toll plaza connecting Ahmedabad and Godhra Bypass with hybrid electronic toll collection (ETC) mechanism.

"The 117.571 km long toll road on NH 59... passes through the cities of Ahmedabad, Kheda, Vadodara and Panchmahal districts. The company added six more lanes at its toll plazas at Pithai and Vavadi to the already functioning hybrid ETC mechanism at two lanes at both the Plazas," Essel Infraprojects said in a statement.

It said the toll road will cut down on travelling time between the said cities considerably offering a better alternative for daily travellers on the route.