Essel Finance acquires controlling stake in Bimadirect.com
Essel Finance Management LLP today said it has acquired a controlling stake in insurance broking portal Bimadirect.com for an undisclosed sum.
Bimadirect was founded in 2011 and is registered with watchdog Irdai as well, a statement from Essel Finance said.
"With the acquisition of Bimadirect.com, we are foraying into digital distribution for mass customer base," Essel's managing director Amitabh Chaturvedi said.