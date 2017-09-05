Essel Finance acquires controlling stake in Bimadirect.com

Essel Finance Management LLP today said it has acquired a controlling stake in insurance broking portal Bimadirect.com for an undisclosed sum.

Bimadirect was founded in 2011 and is registered with watchdog Irdai as well, a statement from Essel Finance said.

"With the acquisition of Bimadirect.com, we are foraying into digital distribution for mass customer base," Essel's managing director Amitabh Chaturvedi said.

Essel currently offers wealth management and investment advisory, apart from undertaking lending activities, it said.