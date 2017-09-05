App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 05, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Essel Finance acquires controlling stake in Bimadirect.com

Bimadirect was founded in 2011 and is registered with watchdog Irdai as well, a statement from Essel Finance said.

Essel Finance acquires controlling stake in Bimadirect.com

Essel Finance Management LLP today said it has acquired a controlling stake in insurance broking portal Bimadirect.com for an undisclosed sum.

Bimadirect was founded in 2011 and is registered with watchdog Irdai as well, a statement from Essel Finance said.

"With the acquisition of Bimadirect.com, we are foraying into digital distribution for mass customer base," Essel's managing director Amitabh Chaturvedi said.

Essel currently offers wealth management and investment advisory, apart from undertaking lending activities, it said.

tags #Bimadirect.com #Business #Companies #Essel Finance Management LLP #Irdai

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.