Essar Steel posts record flat steel output of 1.48 MT in Q3

Essar Steel India Ltd (ESIL) today said it has recorded highest-ever quarterly production of flat steel products with a 61 percent jump in output during the three months ended December 31.

The total flat steel production stood at 1.48 million tonnes (MT) in the third quarter ended December 31 as compared to 0.92 million tonnes in the same period last year. Pellet production grew 99 percent to 2.59 MT from 1.30 MT in the same quarter last year, a company statement said here.

Liquid steel output increased by 62 percent to 1.48 MT in Q3 FY17 from 0.92 MT in the same period last year, it said.

Essar Steel is one of India's leading integrated steel producers with an annual production capacity of 10 MT supported by a 20 MTPA pellet facility.

The company's state-of-the-art facilities comprise iron & steel making, downstream facilities, including a cold rolling mill, a galvanising and pre-coated unit and a steel- processing facility.