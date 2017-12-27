App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 26, 2017 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Essar Oilfields bags contracts from Mercator Petroluem

The contracts involve drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these, the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin. The contracts involve drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these, the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.

"These contracts bear testimony to our 25-year expertise in the contract drilling business that is backed by world-class assets. This contract will add substantially to our top line growth which we expect to touch USD 48 million this fiscal," Essar Oilfields Services chief executive Rajeev Nayyer said.

The Essar Rig MR01, the latest addition to its fleet of rigs, has started drilling the first well for Mercator. A trailer-mounted mechanical rig that is capable of drilling up to a depth of 11,000 ft, it has proved to be an outstanding performer so far.

In addition to its 15 land rigs, it also operates the offshore rig, Essar Wildcat, which is a semi-submersible rig capable of drilling in water depths of up to 1,600 ft and drilling depth of up to 25,000 ft.

Essar Oilfields, into contract drilling services, was set up in 2006 with a focus on providing quality onshore and offshore drilling services to domestic, as well as international clients.

tags #Business

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.