ESPN to layoff 100 on-air talent: Source
In a memo to employees on Wednesday, ESPN President John Skipper announced changes to ensure the company is quicker to respond to the changing viewing patterns of sports fans.
Walt Disney Co 's ESPN television unit is laying off about 10 percent of its 1,000 on-air staff, according to a source familiar with the situation.
â€œOur content strategy - primarily illustrated in recent months by melding distinct, personality-driven SportsCenter TV editions and digital-only efforts with our biggest sub-brand - still needs to go further, faster," Skipper wrote in the memo, reviewed by Reuters.