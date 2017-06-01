App
Jun 01, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts tractors sales jump 29% in May, stock price hits record high

Escorts stock more than doubled in current calendar year, rising 138 percent from Rs 296.45 level on December 30, 2016.

Moneycontrol News

Escorts said its agri machinery segment in May sold 6,886 tractors, higher by 29 percent over 5,331 units sold in year-ago month. The growth on month-on-month basis was 41 percent, it added.

The stock price surged nearly 2 percent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 706 on Thursday.

In fact, the stock more than doubled in current calendar year, rising 138 percent from Rs 296.45 level on December 30, 2016. The rally was largely on the back of consistent growth in tractors sales and also on hopes of normal monsoon that will help its rural sales growth.

Domestic sales for the month of May increased 29 percent to 6,770 units compared with same month last year while exports sales stood at 116 tractors, up by 47 percent over 79 tractors exported in May 2016.

At 11:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 698.65, up Rs 6.10, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

