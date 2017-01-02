Escorts tractor sales up 15.8% in December at 3,187 units

Farm equipment maker Escorts today reported 15.8 percent increase in tractor sales at 3,187 units in December 2016.
Jan 02, 2017, 04.44 PM | Source: PTI

The company had posted tractor sales of 2,751 units in the same month previous year, Escorts Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Domestic sales last month were at 3,043 units as against 2,727 units in December 2015, up 11.6 percent.

During the month, exports stood at 144 units, compared to 24 units in the year-ago period, the company added.

