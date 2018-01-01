App
Jan 01, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% at 3,606 units in December

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 3,476 units as against 3,043 units in December 2016, up 14.2 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery today reported 13.1 per cent increase in tractor sales at 3,606 units in December.

The company had sold 3,187 units in December 2016.

Exports last month declined 9.7 per cent to 130 units compared to 144 units in December 2016.

