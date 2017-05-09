App
Stocks
May 09, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Eros International ties up with Zee for television syndication

The multi-film deal with Zee gives the channel syndication rights for three films, including Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Eros International, a film distribution company, announce television syndication deal with Zee.

"Bollywood films are critical to the television programming mix and we attempt to tailor packages to suit audiences on each network to maximise potential for both entities from the television broadcast," Eros International said in a statement.

