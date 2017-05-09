Eros International ties up with Zee for television syndication

Eros International, a film distribution company, announce television syndication deal with Zee.

The multi-film deal with Zee gives the channel syndication rights for three films, including Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan.

"Bollywood films are critical to the television programming mix and we attempt to tailor packages to suit audiences on each network to maximise potential for both entities from the television broadcast," Eros International said in a statement.