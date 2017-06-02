App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 02, 2017 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

EPIL-led consortium sets up 4 offshore well platforms for ONGC

Engineering firm Essar Projects India Ltd (EPIL) today announced the commissioning of four offshore well platforms for state-run upstream firm ONGC.

An EPIL-led consortium with Saipem as the engineering partner was awarded the contract for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) of four new well platforms by ONGC, the company said in a statement.

Of these, three platforms are in the C-26 Cluster (C-23, C-26 and B-12-1) in the Tapti field, situated 160 km-200 km to the north-west of Mumbai in water depths of 20m-30m.

The fourth platform -— B-173 AB -— is adjacent to an existing B-173 A platform in the Neelam field, situated 50 km west of Mumbai in water depths of around 55m.

The project also involved installing a bridge connecting the new B-173 AB platform with the operational B-173 A platform, including structural and process modifications related to the integration of the two platforms.

The value of the contract is around Rs 550 crore (about USD 90 million).

The project entailed procurement, fabrication and installation of approximately 10,000 tonnes of steel. The primary structures of the platforms were fabricated at Adyard, Abu Dhabi, and transported to India.

A V Amarnath, COO-EPIL, said: “Incidentally, we are the first Indian company that ventured into the challenging business of offshore construction in the late 1980s, executing the Bassein field WIPPM project for ONGC. Since then, EPIL has provided a range of project management and EPCIC services to various clients in the offshore sector.

