Apr 26, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

EPC cos seeing uptick in orders from state governments: Feedback Infra

There have been lots of orders coming in from state governments especially in the growth areas like state road corporation, the state transmission and distribution, renewable power and irrigation, said Vinayak Chatterjee of Feedback Infra.

The economy is witnessing some greenshoots in the cement, NBFCs etc. So, to know if things have really improved on the ground, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman of Feedback Infra.

According to him at the end of the 12th Five-year plan on March 31, 2017 from the total plan of infrastructure spend of Rs 56 lakh crore only Rs 38 lakh crore meaning the gross capital formation has been lower; it has fallen from 34 percent to 27 percent in the last 10 years.

The government spend on infrastructure that is public spending has supported the capex cycle while the private spending has been very low but public spending is not enough to push up the capex, said Chatterjee.

Lately, there have been lots of orders coming in from state governments especially in the growth areas like state road corporation, the state transmission and distribution, renewable power and irrigation. Therefore, lots of EPC companies are seeing uptick in the order book.

Feedback Infra is India's leading infrastructure services company. It works in transportation, energy, and real estate and social infrastructure. In these three verticals, it helps creates assets through advisory and transactions; architecture, design, and engineering; and project management.

Transcript to follow

 

