Nov 16, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will Tumahari Sulu end Vidya Balan's dry spell at the box office?

A look at her recent past shows that the actor has not been able to charm the audience with her fine art.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

After doning the role of radio jockey in Lage Rahi Munnabhai, Vidya Balan is all set to return to her famous avatar in her upcoming film Tumhari Sulu, releasing on November 17, 2017.

Balan's recent movies has not been able to charm the audience. Her last release — Begum Jaan — did not do much at the box office with collections going up to only Rs 27.77 crore in India.

Unlike Kahaani that became one of the most thrilling crime suspense movie for the Indian film industry, its sequel Kahaani 2 could not keep many at the edge of their seats. While the former had raked in Rs 78.96 crore, the latter could only add Rs 45.10 crore.

Since 2013, her films like Te3n, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Bobby Jasoos, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Ghanchakkar failed to hold attention of the audience. The movies ended up making Rs 26.16 crore, Rs 40.48 crore, Rs 16.17 crore, Rs 51.18 crore and Rs 38.03 crore, respectively.

Balan's dry spell on the box office is yet to end.

Prior to 2013, Balan had given multiple box office hits including Kahaani, Dirty Picture, Ishqiya, Paa, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Heyy Baby and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. These films garnered Rs 78.96 crore, Rs 108 crore, Rs 30.15 crore, Rs 43.12 crore, Rs 68.59 crore, RS 65.94 crore and Rs 102 crore, respectively.

Her upcoming film, Tumhaari Sulu is made at an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore. But the question remains — will it turn the tide for Vidya Balan after a dull period?

Releasing on around 800 screens, Tumahari Sulu will compete with two films—Aksar 2 and Justice League from the DC universe. The latter can be a tough competition for Balan’s film as it could gain momentum during the weekend.

According to estimates, Justice League could start off with collections worth Rs 3 to 3.5 crore and Tumahari Sulu’s revenue may coincide. However, things will lean towards the DC film on Saturday and Sunday with collections going up to Rs 12 to Rs 13 crore whereas Tumahari Sulu could be restricted at Rs 9 to Rs 12 crore.

Balan has had her share of ups and downs but will she strike a home run this time? Only Friday numbers will tell.

(Film collections: Box Office India)

