Dec 04, 2017 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Actor Randhir Kapoor, son of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, confirmed the news.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, the romantic screen icon of '70s and '80s, died this evening. He was 79.

He took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

"Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

The funeral will be held tomorrow morning, he said.

"Shashi Kapoor expired at 5:20 pm on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai," Dr Ram Narain fron Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital told PTI.

Born on March 18, 1938, to the illustrious and formidable theatre and film actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor hit the spotlight at the age of four, acting in plays directed and produced by his father. He started acting in films as a child artiste in the late '40s.

His best known performances as a child actor were in "Aag" (1948) and "Awaara" (1951), where he played the younger version of the character played by Raj Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor also worked as assistant director in the '50s.

He made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film "Dharmputra" and went on to appear in more than 116 films during '70s and until the mid '80s.

Some of his memorable films include "Deewar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Namak Halal", "Kaala Pathar" and others.

He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011 and received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015.

