Rajinikanth's 2.0 vs Avengers: Infinity War — April 2018 to witness box office battle

Already the most-awaited Indian film of 2018, 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will release on April 27 next year, Lyca Productions said on Monday.

The speculation that the movie will clash with Kumar’s other release, Padman, has been put to rest with this announcement.

India’s 'costliest 3D film' has been made at an approximate budget of Rs 450 crore. It will also premiere on Amazon Prime after the video streaming giant bought the streaming rights for the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Post the confirmation of the release date of 2.0, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it was in April 2017 that Baahubali: The Conclusion had hit the theatres and broken all records in terms of collections. With 2.0 releasing in the same month, will this mega movie too have the same fortune?

It wouldn’t be an easy task as the film will be competing against Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which is confirmed to release in India on April 27, a week before its release in the US on May 4.

In 2015, Avengers had fetched more than Rs 35 crore during the first weekend which went up to Rs 53 crore in the first week. Avengers: Age Of Ultron had registered revenues of Rs 49.05 crore at the India box office. These numbers indicate that the new offering from the Avengers franchise will be a tough contender for 2.0.

It’s not just Hollywood that is posing a threat to Shankar’s directorial 2.0, as films from south India like Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu, and Allu Arjun-Vakkantham Vamsi's Naa Peru Surya too are slated to release on April 27.

The release date of the film saw many changes due to the special effects and completion of post-production. But now the producers say “the high-tech post-production works are fully geared and the team is all set for the release schedule.”

The budget for 2.0 was also increased by Rs 50 crore to get high-end graphics for the film.

The sequel of Enthiran, 2.0 has huge scope of business overseas as the US is a strong market for Rajinikanth movies. The actor’s last film Kabali broke records of films like Baahubali and Sultan in terms of viewership there. Kabali for its Tamil and Telugu versions got Rs 12.39 crore against Baahubali: The Beginning’s Rs 8.9 crore.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Rahul Puri, MD of Mukta Arts had said, “The film (2.0) will do a certain amount of business in India but given the fact that the film has got Rajinikanth it has massive potential to do well outside India. Even Baahubali did fantastic business overseas.”