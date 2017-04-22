App
Apr 22, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajinikanth's '2.0' release postponed to Jan 25, 2018

Also featuring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the role of an antagonist, "2.O", which is directed by Shankar, is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran."

Rajinikanth's '2.0' release postponed to Jan 25, 2018

The makers of Rajinikanth's "2.0" have postponed the film's release date from Diwali this year to January 25, 2018.

"We are working on world class VFX, and it is taking time. An extensive portion of the visual effects work will be carried out in the USA, and our team is working in full swing now. So, we have zeroed in on January 25th, 2018 as the worldwide release date," Raju Mahalingam of Lyca Productions told PTI.

Also featuring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the role of an antagonist, "2.O", which is directed by Shankar, is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran."

The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored the music for the project, which also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles.

Tipped to be India's most expensive project at a budget of Rs 450 crores, "2.O" has National award-winning visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan managing the VFX work. PTI CORR JCH .

