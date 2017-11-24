Padmavati's story told many times, but Bhansali's film only one objected to

The story of Rani Padmini aka Padmavati has been the subject of many an artist's interest across different disciplines including films, television and even theatre. But for some reason, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie has been singled out for the ire of ethnic groups, particularly the Rajput community.

A journey down memory lane brings up two instances when Padmavati’s tale was weaved into a drama. Back in 1971, the play ‘Maharani Padmini’ premiered in Maharashtra and did not stir any political debate.

This was the time when Shiv Sena was at its peak and the play had to deal with anti-Muslim slogans due to the face-off between Emperor Alauddin Khilji and Queen Padmavati. But the government back then had managed to strike a balance between politics and arts.

Apart from Maharani Padmini, a television show titled Bharat Ek Khoj, starring Om Puri as Khilji, featured the Sultan getting wooed by the queen’s beauty.

However, objections were not raised for either the play or the television show. On the other hand, Bhansali’s film has been banned in one state and its release across the country has been deferred indefinitely. A few other states are also thinking of banning the movie from releasing, making the movie's future highly uncertain at best.

In a recent development, the Rajput community allegedly hanged a man at Nahargarh Fort to protest the release of the film.

The royal family is demanding changes in the movie and is strongly opposing the song Ghoomar, saying that queens never danced before anyone, and a dream sequence showing Khilji romancing Padmavati.

Acting on the concerns, Bhansali issued a statement saying that there was no dream sequence in the film after the royal Family threatened to stop the release of the film.

Deepika Padukone’s recent comment that “we have regressed as a nation” faced a lot of flak, but one look at 1971 is enough to make many out there concur with her views. After all, the situation back then wasn't nearly as appalling as it is right now.