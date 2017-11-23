App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEntertainment
Nov 23, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Padmavati To release uncensored on December 1 in UK amid ongoing controversy in India

"PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail," read a tweet from BBFC's verified account.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Amid the ongoing uproar over Padmavati, the British Board of Film Classification on Thursday cleared the conflict-ridden Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film for a scheduled release on December 1.

"PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail," read a tweet from BBFC's verified account.
 BBFC has certified the film as 12A and categorized it as a "feature" in "drama" genre and has said that there's "moderate violence, injury detail" in the film.


Back home, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said CBFC has to follow certain guidelines and it can’t simply give a certificate to a film just because it has submitted the application form. Joshi said CBFC also wants to take a “balanced decision” about the Deepika Padukone-starrer but it should be given enough time to do that.


Read More
 

tags #BBFC #CBFC #Current Affairs #Deepika Padukone #Entertainment #India #Padmavati #Sanjay Leela Bhansali

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.