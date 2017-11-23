Padmavati To release uncensored on December 1 in UK amid ongoing controversy in India

Amid the ongoing uproar over Padmavati, the British Board of Film Classification on Thursday cleared the conflict-ridden Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film for a scheduled release on December 1.

BBFC has certified the film as 12A and categorized it as a "feature" in "drama" genre and has said that there's "moderate violence, injury detail" in the film.

Back home, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said CBFC has to follow certain guidelines and it can’t simply give a certificate to a film just because it has submitted the application form. Joshi said CBFC also wants to take a “balanced decision” about the Deepika Padukone-starrer but it should be given enough time to do that.

"PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail," read a tweet from BBFC's verified account.