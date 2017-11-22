Padmavati proving to be liability for New India Assurance? Insurer says not yet

When it comes to movies like Padmavati, the stakes are always high for everyone involved - the actors, the director, and the producer. The big-budget, controversial movie has been banned from releasing in Madhya Pradesh and a few other states are considering doing the same thing.

But what many people may not know is that state-owned New India Assurance has insured the film for Rs 300 crore.

The risk involved with the film is increasing by the hour as the controversies surrounding the film don’t seem to be dying down. In fact, it has escalated to a point where the film may be looking at a delay in release to next year.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the insurance firm’s Chairman G Srinivasan said that “there is no risk so far as the cover kicks in only after the film is officially released”. But is there a threat for the company if Padmavati falters at box office?

According to a Moneycontrol report, market experts believe that if a film doesn’t get a smooth and deserving release in a couple of territories, it could lead to a revenue loss of 15-20 percent on the first day itself.

So, the film could be looking at an uncertain future if the protests continue, despite a clearance from CBFC, a fate met by many films in the past.

As much as Rs 150 crore of New India Assurance’s money is on the line as the state-run insurer has covered Padmavati under two heads. One is to insure the film from any hurdles during production and distribution. But, now that the film is complete the company is not liable under the first head.

The remaining Rs 150 crore is at risk as it covers loss of ticket revenue in the event of riots, strikes, malicious damage and acts of God such as floods or earthquakes.

Insurance Insights

An insurance premium is usually 0.5-1 percent of a film’s budget. In Padmavati’s case, where the production budget is approximately Rs 150 crore, the insurance premium would be around Rs 1.5 crore.

The insurer is liable to cover shoot cancellations due to bad weather, damage to the set, casualties, natural disasters and injury or illness of actors during production.

However, it is not yet known if the film's producers received insurance payments the film’s sets were torched during a shoot in Kolhapur.

How is distribution cover passed for a film?

There are three types of performance expectations for a film, based on which distribution cover is granted- bullish, average and below average. The distribution team arrives at the projection after considering audience feedback for the film’s trailer.

Down the chain, distributors buy policy coverage territory-wise. There are 14 territories in India and each calculates its own projection.

“The producers of Padmavati have taken sufficient insurance cover to take care of production loss and loss of revenue post release of the movie,” said Sumant Salian, business head of the Alliance Insurance Brokers to ET.