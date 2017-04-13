Madras HC refuses to stay release of Baahubali 2
Chennai-based film distributor ACE Media had moved the court seeking a stay on the scheduled April 28 release of the film citing unpaid dues of Rs 1.18 crore to it.
The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of multi-lingual film 'Baahubali 2' in Tamil Nadu. Chennai-based film distributor ACE Media had moved the court seeking a stay on the scheduled April 28 release of the film citing unpaid dues of Rs 1.18 crore to it.
ACE Media submitted that MS Sharavanan of Sri Green Productions had taken theatrical exhibition rights of the Tamil movie for the entire state's territory. In January he had approached ACE for a loan, to be paid to Prabhu Deva Studio Pvt Ltd, on the promise that he would return the amount with an additional sum of Rs 10 lakh before the release of 'Baahubali 2.'
ACE Media proprietor claimed he came to know that Sharavanan was trying to sell theatrical exhibition rights to a third party and that the negotiations took place on April 9 during the film’s audio release. When queried about it, he was informed that the amount would be given after the movie's release.