Nov 22, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Justice League triumphs at overseas box office, but fails to create magic on home ground

China is the lead market for the film with USD 51.8 million collections.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Justice League, which has taken international markets by storm, hasn't been able to replicate its success back home in the US. Internationally, the film raked in total of USD 185 million in 65 territories while playing at 46,660 screens.

In India, the superhero film opened  to a collection of Rs 5.75 crore and went on to rake in Rs 18.25 crore over the weekend despite competition from Bollywood films like Tumahari Sulu and Aksar 2. Justice League released on 1,277 screens here.

China is the lead market for the film with USD 51.8 million collections. It is followed by Brazil where the film has set a record for biggest opening and amassed USD 14.2 million on 1,580 screens.

Other markets include the UK with USD 9.8 million collections on 1,617 screens, surpassing opening weekend numbers of the recent superhero flick Thor: Ragnarok by 4 percent.

In Mexico, Justice League garnered USD 9.6 million at 3,563 screens, while in South Korea and Russia, it earned USD 8.8 million and USD 6.5 million respectively.

While the superheroes film is ruling the Asian continent (excluding China and Japan) with USD 40.1 million collection so far, the situation is quiet different in the US.

In US, the movie earned just USD 96 million during its launch weekend. Justice League is yet to match other superhero films in terms of collection. In comparison, Avengers - another superhero franchise - had earned USD 207 million during its opening week.

For Justice League, it may not be a rough ride ahead. The film, made on a budget of USD 300 million, has already garnered USD 101 million in domestic collection and USD 305 million worldwide.

