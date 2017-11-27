Justice League holds its own in India amid dearth of competition

The superhero franchise Justice League is still leading the Indian box office with week one collections of Rs 25.08 crore. Released on November 17, the film ended its second Friday with Rs 1.60 crore for the day.

An added advantage for Justice League was the release of its dubbed version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu that received clearance from CBFC after its release in English.

Despite Justice League topping the charts, its collections are not very strong. During its second weekend, the film made only Rs 6.45 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 31.53 crore. And this was due to lack of new content and less interest of the audience for new films.

Last Friday’s release Julie 2 had a very slow weekend and could take home a mere Rs 1.60 crore. Former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani, who is the distributor for the film, had created ripples in the industry with Julie 2. However, all that controversy couldn’t help the film get more people to the theatres.

Julie 2 had limited business, which came from smaller multiplexes and single screens. The film has not collected at all in the big multiplex chains, says a Box Office India report.

Two new offerings from Hollywood, Coco and Murder on the Orient Express, added Rs 2.90 crore and Rs 3.40 crore, respectively during their first weekend.

The money made by new movies indicates that people preferred older releases over new ones. Tumhari Sulu, which ran on screens along with Justice League, had a good run in comparison to its new contenders. First week collections went up to Rs 18.13 crore and on the second weekend the film raked in Rs 5.55 crore, taking the entire total to Rs 23.68 crore.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu made quite a bit of money at the Box Office, which may not have been so easy to do had there been any other notable new releases. The film enjoyed an uninterrupted run as films released after it could not find as many takers, thereby earning enough to get itself classified in the 'average' zone.

But Justice League is still ahead in the game and film trade analysts expect it to touch Rs 35 crore worth of collections by end of week 2.

Last Friday saw no new major films coming to theatres after the Padmavati controversy and the delay in the film's release led to a change in box office schedule.