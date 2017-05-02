Box office collections take a hit in 2016 but GST a silver lining amid gloom

Moneycontrol News

The inconsistent performance of Hindi films last year impacted Bollywood's box office collections as earnings fell to Rs 3,700 crore in 2016. Even Tamil movies contributed poorly to the box office kitty.

Although the dip was marginal -- a 1 percent fall from 2015 -- the film industry has been reeling under pressure. In 2016, the industry grew merely by 3 percent over the previous year collecting Rs 14,230 crore as against Rs 13,820 crore in 2015.

According to a FICCI-Frames report, out of the 225 movies released in calendar year 2016, only 26 could earn more than Rs 30 crore (net) each. Only 7 movies featured in the billion (Rs 100 crore) bracket.

According to Gireesh Menon, Director, Media and Entertainment, KPMG India, not just 100 crore movies are important, movies generating revenues of Rs 70-80 crore also contribute significantly.

"Take the example of 2015 when movies like Baahubali: The Beginning and Bajrangi Bhaijaan entered the 100 crore club but movies like Piku made around Rs 70-80 crore (India revenue) and struck the right balance resulting in growth in revenues by 8-10 percent," he said.

Among the number of releases in a year, revenues of about 50 leading movies are the major contributors to the box office and this too has been on a decline since 2014.

Also, movies with positive return on investments fell from 27 in 2014 to 18 last year. Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Shivaay’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ performed well at the box office. However, they couldn’t book profits indicating that being top grossers does not guarantee profitability.

Recently Yogi Adityanath asked the entertainment tax department to encourage construction and running of multiplexes in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

In its contribution to the film industry, domestic theatricals have been falling behind with the share in revenues falling by around 4 percent over the last three years. This year, footfalls from Bollywood and Tamil movies have been flat which had a bearing on this segment and the share fell by 1 percent.

"Share of domestic theatricals in relation to other revenue streams has been going down as the latter has been growing," said Menon.

Demonetisation took a toll on the film industry in the initial few weeks of the roll-out, with regional cinema taking a major hit due to the cash crunch. Reeling under pressure was revenue of exhibitors of single-screen theatres especially from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Although the cash ban opened up digital payments, people were slow in taking to it. This, in turn, resulted in a poor sale of movie tickets and show cancellations. In addition to this, the occupancy rate also fell to 5-7 percent and revenue fell 20-25 percent in the first week post demonetisation.

To ease the pain, a few movie houses released their films on limited screens. Dear Zindagi was running in 1,200 screens and Kahaani 2 and Befikre reworked their distribution strategy.

The saving grace for the film industry in 2016 was the release of Aamir Khan starrer-Dangal that crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days. By the end of seventh week, the film earned around Rs 387 crore.

Amid the gloom, the goods and services tax (GST) can be the silver lining for the entertainment industry which deals with two different taxes.

At present, producers and exhibitors pay both service as well as entertainment tax. With the implementation of the uniform tax, this industry can expect some relief from the tax burden.