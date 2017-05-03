Box office collections: Baahubali 2 magic continues, film earns Rs 30 cr on Tuesday

Moneycontrol News

What most biggies collect on holidays, Baahubali 2: The conclusion collected on a working day (Tuesday), tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh as the estimated earnings of the movie reached around Rs 30 crore for the Hindi version.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus performed well overseas and garnered USD 555,129 on Monday taking the total collection to USD 10,774,477 or Rs 69.15 crore. According to cross-platform measurement company Rentrak, the movie worldwide earned USD 13,828,589 during the weekend.

In 66 IMAX theatres worldwide including North America, Australia, Middle East, Africa and India, the film grossed Rs 14.77 crore (USD 2.3 million) in its opening weekend.

Baahubali2 has become the new yardstick for box office collections with the film’s earning crossing Rs 50 crore on Day 2, Rs 100 crore on Day 3 and Rs 150 crore on Day 4 for the Hindi version in India business.

According to a Mint report, film trade expert Girish Johar estimates overseas collection of the movie to be around Rs 520 crore, including Rs 69.91 crore in North America, Rs 3.21 crore in the United Kingdom, Rs 6.78 crore in Australia, Rs1.51 crore in New Zealand and Rs1.26 crore in Malaysia.

In the first quarter of 2017, movies like Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Kaabil and Raaes entered the 100 crore club by collecting Rs 116.9 crore, 115.4 crore, 103.8 core and 137.5 crore, respectively in three days. But Baahubali 2 has surpassed all the records with ticket prices going as high as Rs 1,000.