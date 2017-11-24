App
Nov 24, 2017 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Padmavati disrupts scheduling, delay in film releases puts box office in limbo

This week will only see three movies hitting the theatres instead of five due to the delay in Padmavati's release.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

With the year drawing to a close, the film industry is riding high on new releases as the window is too small to improve revenue collections. But, with revisions in the movie schedule and delay in releases, the game has changed at the box office.

This Friday, only three new Hindi films will play in theatres — Ajji, Kadvi Hawa and Pahlaj Nihalani’s Julie 2 which had created a stir over its content.

Kapil Sharma’s Firangi was slated for release this Friday but a change in plans for Padmavati disrupted the movie schedule.

Sharma’s film was expected to have a decent performance with a budget of around Rs 25 crore. But, with all the delays, this week will not see any major releases.

Trade experts predict a collection of Rs 1 crore for Julie 2 as there is less competition. Other films like Ajji and Kadvi Hawa are unlikely to contribute much to the box office business.

Hollywood releases like Coco and Murder On The Orient Express will see some collections from the metros. But, it would be difficult for these films to pick up in a big way and go on a sustained run.

Last week’s release Tumhari Sulu is likely to fare well this weekend due to weak contenders. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “TumhariSulu showed GOOD TRENDING on weekdays... Lack of major film this week should help consolidate its status.”

Two other films saw a change in their release date — Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone-starrer Tera Intezaar and Richa Chadda’s Fukrey Returns. While the latter’s date has been advanced to December 8, the former will play on screens on December 1 instead of November 24.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is touted to be Bollywood’s one of the costliest films made at a budget of Rs 180 crore. And, the industry also expects it to bring cheer at the box office with its strong run and good collections. But with no certainty over the release of the film following protests over its alleged distortion of history, big numbers are at stake.

