Akshay Kumar takes up another social cause, tells farmers to check soil health via govt initiative

Films are one medium through which social issues can be highlighted and Akshay Kumar appears to have assumed the mantle of creating awareness through his Bollywood movies. But the actor is also supporting various causes off-screen too. Now, Kumar has joined hands with the agriculture ministry to spread awareness about soil health cards.

The actor recently starred in films such as Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, while Padman is slated for release next year. These films have talked about social issues ranging from the sanitation problem in the country, flaws in the judicial system and menstrual hygiene in rural India.

This time, the actor is telling farmers how important it is to find out the health of the soil by taking part in the Soil Health Card initiative. It is through this programme that farmers can get their soil checked every two years.

Kumar has also done an advertisement explaining to farmers the advantages of owning a soil health card. He also said that just like people get health checkups, health of soil needs to be checked every two years.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Tuesday launched a mobile app on soil health for the benefit of field-level workers.

The government has distributed soil health cards to 10 crore farmers so far against the target of 12 crore.

The mobile app on soil health was launched at Jajjar Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Haryana on the occasion of the World Soil day.

The soil health app will work just like other geotagging apps developed for another centrally-sponsored scheme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The app contains farmers’ details including name, Aadhaar card number, mobile number, gender, address and crop details.