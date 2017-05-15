Entered into Top 20 global tech services brands: Tech Mahindra

IT firm Tech Mahindra said it has entered into the Top-20 global tech services brands list (by brand value) in 2017,as per an independent assessment by a valuation and strategy consultancy, Brand Finance.

It also said the company has potential to be in the top-5 technology services brands by 2020. Tech Mahindra has been ranked at No 14, with an impressive growth of 21 per cent over the previous fiscal, a joint release by Tech Mahindra and Brand Finance said.

"Tech Mahindra has delivered excellent brand value growth of 21 per cent. Its brand transformation journey from being an Information Technology player to a Digital Transformation partner has shown great progress," Brand Finance Founder and CEO David Haigh said.

"With its new brand promise of 'Connected World,Connected Experiences and the right brand investments, Tech Mahindra has all the potential to be in the top 5 by 2020," he added.

Tech Mahindra said it has recently embarked on a massive brand building campaign globally forging strategic partnerships with several Global Media Groups, local Governments and Trade Councils, to bring alive its 'Connected World, Connected Experiences' promise.

The company aspires to consolidate and improve its position through significant brand investments aligned to its core strategy in delivering tangible 'experience' outcomes to its 900+ customers worldwide, it said.

"We have embraced Digital Transformation as the bedrock of our brand journey, at a time when connectedness and experiences are the fundamentals for any business and consumer across all aspects of daily living," Tech Mahindra Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Jagdish Mitra said.