Sep 04, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Engineer dies in accident at Vedanta Sesa unit in Goa

"Engineer Umesh Pradhan died in an accident while he was attending maintenance activity at the conveyor carrying the coal at the Met Coke Division on Sunday evening," said the company's Chief Operating Officer Sauvick Mazumdar in a press release.

An engineer with the mining firm Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore died in an accident at its plant at Amona, 30 km from here, it said today.

An official of the Bicholim police station said they have registered a case of accidental death, but didn't give more details.

