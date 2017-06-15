Elon Musk's friend-turned-foe launches electric car that charges in 9 minutes

While Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors is busy with his SpaceX operations, his former employee-turned-arch-rival is easily intruding on the electronic vehicles (EV) market.



Fisker EMotion: World's most advanced EV. 400 mile + range, 9 min fast charging, autonomous & connected. Very proud of what we are creating! pic.twitter.com/7xWneZwMaT

— Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) June 10, 2017

Henrik Fisker, the automotive designer behind iconic cars like BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9, unveiled his long-range, electric sedan: the EMotion

According to Fisker, the EMotion features a battery pack designed with graphene technology. It boasts of a top speed of 259 kph and a range of 643 km on a full battery charge and will be able to charge in 9 minutes thanks to new battery technology.

He told Business Insider that he would use graphene supercapacitors instead of traditional lithium-ion batteries to power the sedan and the car will fall in the same price range as Tesla Model S.

The technology is being developed by a team of UCLA researchers, but its patent is still pending.

That’s a significant improvement on Tesla’s Model S that has a range of 543 km and the top speed of 250 kph.

Tesla Model S takes about nine hours for a full charge at a regular station and 40 minutes at Tesla’s Supercharging Stations.

The EMotion is also equipped with a front-facing LIDAR and 360-degree cameras embedded into its side-view mirrors to provide the fully-autonomous driving capability.

The EMotion is Henrik Fisker’s second car in the Electronic Vehicles (EV) market of his own design. His first car was the Karma plug-in hybrid in 2011 under Fisker Motors and suffered several setbacks that led to his company to bankruptcy and his departure.

Fisker vs Tesla

Fisker vs Tesla isn’t just a regular market competition. In 2008, Tesla had filed a lawsuit against Fisker’s design company, the Fisker Coachbuild for allegedly stealing Tesla’s design documents and concepts while he was working with Tesla as a contractor on their early hybrid cars.

Fisker left Tesla and started working on his own hybrid supercar, the Fisker Karma, which was to launch along with the Tesla hybrid in 2010.

The court ruled in favour of Fisker and asked Tesla to pay legal charges of around $1.14 million.