Elara Technologies, REA Group join hands for property listing

Singapore-based Elara Technologies Pte Ltd, which owns Housing.com, has tied-up with global property consultant REA Group offering buyers access to international properties in 72 countries.

This collaboration will bring together Elara Technologies' group companies from India and REA Group-owned and partner sites across countries, including China, USA, Australia, Singapore and Thailand, the company said in a statement.

Customers looking for properties will now have access to over 4.5 million listings from 72 countries, it added.

Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala said there has been a growing appetite for overseas property investment into the Asian market, including India in the last few years.

"At the same time, Indians now aspire to own property in international locations for work or leisure. We are confident that this collaboration will open a world of possibilities and benefit end consumers and business partners alike," he added.

Listings on this global property network will connect sellers with buyers across borders, the company said adding that property seekers will be able to view global listings translated in their local currency and languages.

Besides, Indian developers will now have a platform to get their listings in front of a global audience.

"Having a network of property portals come together on the one platform allows property seekers to access a large source of listings from around the world, whether that's an apartment in New York, a beach house in Australia, or now an apartment in Delhi," REA Group CEO – Asia Henry Ruiz said.

REA Group is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property.