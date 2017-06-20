Eicher Polaris looks to sell Multix in metros, overseas

Eicher Polaris, maker of mini pick-up truck Multix, is gearing up to expand presence in metro cities in India and overseas markets such as Central and South America.

As part of its international foray, the company will roll out Multix in Nepal next month while it is also exploring opportunities in Bangladesh and African countries.

"Our focus so far has been largely on smaller towns in India. Now, we are gearing up for the next phase where we will enter the metros," Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd CEO and Director Pankaj Dubey told PTI.

The company had last week opened its first outlet in the capital, marking its foray into metros. It is looking to open a total of 150 dealers in 150 cities by the end of year, he added.

Eicher Polaris has 80 dealers in operation and nearly 25 under development.

"There is no duplication of dealerships in any of the cities where we are present," Dubey said.

Asked about expansion in the international market, he said the company will enter Nepal through a dealership in Kathmandu next month.

"Also, we have got interest from Guatemala, for which we will be sending sample model soon. We hope to get good business from there," he added.

Besides, he said, countries like Bangladesh and some African nations are potential markets for Multix, considering its utility and applications, which are very similar to Indian requirements.

The company, a 50:50 joint venture between Eicher Motors and US-based Polaris Industries Inc formed in July 2012, has a production capacity of 60,000 units annually at its plant at Kukas near Jaipur.

"Our currently capacity utilisation is around 10 per cent, which we are looking to take up to around 50 per cent in the next 2-3 years," Dubey added.

The company has so far invested Rs 350 crore in its venture to manufacture and sell a range of personal vehicles suitable for India and other emerging markets.