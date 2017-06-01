Eicher Motors says Royal Enfield sales grow 25% to 60,696 units in May

Moneycontrol News

Eicher Motors said it sold 60,696 units of Royal Enfield in May, a growth of 25 percent over 48,604 units sold in same month last year.

The growth was driven by selling of models with engine capacity upto 350cc that sales increased by 29 percent year-on-year to 55,823 units in the month gone by, which have a waiting period as well as capacity ramp up.

The company, however, said sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc declined 10 percent to 4,873 units compared with same month previous year.

Royal Enfield exports sales growth continued to healthy during the month. It exported 2,049 units in May, up 49 percent over 1,372 units sold in corresponding month last year.

At 10:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 28,881.05, up Rs 449.90, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar