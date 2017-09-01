Eicher Motors August sales ahead of estimates, show 22% growth at 67,977 units

Moneycontrol News

Eicher Motors said Royal Enfield sales in the month of August stood at 67,977 units, higher by 22 percent over same month last year. It was driven by sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc that increased 29 percent to 63,637 units.

The company sold total 55,721 units in August 2016. Total sales were ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 65,193 units.

The overall growth was despite fall in sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc that fell 30 percent to 4,340 units in month gone by.

Exports during the month grew by 12 percent to 1,105 units compared with 986 units sold in overseas markets in corresponding month of previous year.

At 12:58 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 31,756.15, up Rs 351.90, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.