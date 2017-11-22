App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 22, 2017 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eicher launches CV variants for e-commerce industry

The vehicles were launched at 'Eicher Pro Biz Expo' which is aimed at bringing together customers and key stakeholders in the e-commerce and logistics space.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, today said it has launched five variants for the e-commerce industry priced between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 27.4 lakh.

The company today showcased five new variants of light and medium duty vehicles in the Pro 1,000 and Pro 3,000 series range, Eicher Trucks and Buses said in a statement.

The vehicles were launched at 'Eicher Pro Biz Expo' which is aimed at bringing together customers and key stakeholders in the e-commerce and logistics space.

"The e-commerce industry in India is growing at an exponential rate of 50 per cent every year and we believe in serving our customers by providing them with the right and practical solutions for their requirements," VE Commercial Vehicles Executive Vice President, Light and Medium Duty Trucks and Buses Shyam Maller said.

The new variants have features such as 24-feet long cargo body, higher volume space index with payload and fuel efficiency along with longest service interval of 50,000 km.

tags #Business #Companies #Eicher Motors Limited

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.