Eicher launches CV variants for e-commerce industry

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, today said it has launched five variants for the e-commerce industry priced between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 27.4 lakh.

The company today showcased five new variants of light and medium duty vehicles in the Pro 1,000 and Pro 3,000 series range, Eicher Trucks and Buses said in a statement.

The vehicles were launched at 'Eicher Pro Biz Expo' which is aimed at bringing together customers and key stakeholders in the e-commerce and logistics space.

"The e-commerce industry in India is growing at an exponential rate of 50 per cent every year and we believe in serving our customers by providing them with the right and practical solutions for their requirements," VE Commercial Vehicles Executive Vice President, Light and Medium Duty Trucks and Buses Shyam Maller said.

The new variants have features such as 24-feet long cargo body, higher volume space index with payload and fuel efficiency along with longest service interval of 50,000 km.