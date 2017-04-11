App
Apr 10, 2017 07:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declares three-month state of emergency

Sisi announced the "state of emergency for three months" in a defiant speech at the presidential palace after a meeting of the national defence council.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in Egypt following twin church bombings that killed dozens of people in two cities today.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the church bombings in the Nile Delta cities of Alexandria and Tanta in which at least 44 people were killed.

