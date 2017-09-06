EESL enters Malaysian market to sell LED bulbs in Melaka

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has entered the Malaysian market to sell its economical and energy-efficient LED bulbs in State of Melaka, a Power Ministry statement said today.

The scheme, which has seen successful implementation in the UK, was launched by Chief Minister of Melaka Datuk Seri Utama Ir Hj Idris Bin Hj Haron.

Under the scheme, each household in Melaka will get 10 high quality 9-watt LED bulbs at a cost of only RM 10 (10 Malaysian Ringgit), which is a special price and is almost half of what in being offered in the market.

The EESL plans to distribute about 1 million 9W LED bulbs, replacing 18W CFLs in Melaka.

The initiative will have the logistical assistance and facilitation support from Green Growth Asia, a non-profit organisation in Malaysia.

The price of each bulb will be way lesser than global average price of LED bulbs, which still swings between 3-5 USD.

"India’s zero-subsidy UJALA programme has paved the way for a brighter future and has now travelled to our country. We will do our bit to seize the learnings of this programme and replicate the same in Melaka," the statement said quoting the minister.

With a fairly large switch to LED bulbs, Melaka will also be able to reduce carbon emissions by around 19,000 tonnes per year.

Rajkumar Rakhra, National Programme Manager of the UJALA scheme at EESL said, post the United Kingdom, the latest entrant is the Malaysian market.

Currently, over 25 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under UJALA scheme in India, resulting in 33,828 mn kWh of energy savings per year.

While about Rs 13,531 crore per annum are being saved as energy bills of consumers, about 2,74,00,887 tonnes of CO2 reduction is taking place per year.