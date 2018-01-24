App
Jan 24, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss trades lower but brokerages remain 'Overweight' on stock, sees up to 24% return

Citi has a buy rating on Edelweiss Financial Services with a target of Rs 350 while Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 340.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Financial Services on Tuesday reported 52.33 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 236.39 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017. The net profit of the company stood at Rs 155.18 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Its total revenue increased by 29.07 percent to Rs 2,081.33 crore in the said quarter from Rs 1,612.47 crore in the December quarter of 2016-17," it said in a BSE filing.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Re 1.05 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for financial year 2017-18. February 5, 2018, shall be the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the members entitled to receive the Interim Dividend.

Moneycontrol takes a look at what research firms thinks aboout the stock:

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 350 | Return: 17%

Global research firm Citi estimates that third quarter results were 10 percent ahead of estimates led by strong credit book. It is of the view that balance sheet expansion was led by retail credit, whose share in total portfolio rose 39 percent.

The company continues to gain from its diversified financial services positioning, it said.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 340 | Return: 15%

Research firm Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on the stock and has raised the target to Rs 340 from Rs 330 per share.

The house is of the view that Edelweiss continues to offer high earnings growth visibility and feels that it may be looking for acquisitions as activity levels picked up in bankruptcy processes.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 380 | Return: 24%

Morgan Stanley is of the view that there is likely upside risks to profit forecasts while operating efficiency remained strong.

At 12:57 hrs Edelweiss Financial Services was quoting at Rs 290.00, down Rs 4.55, or 1.54 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 296.35 and an intraday low of Rs 287.50.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

