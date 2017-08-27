App
Aug 24, 2017 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Edelweiss Tokio Life targets Rs 1000 cr premium by 2021

The Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is expecting to garner Rs 1000 crore total premium income by 2021, an official of the company said.

"We started operations six years ago and the present total premium income is Rs 440 crore. We aim to touch Rs 1000 crore by 2021", Y M Prasad, head of sales and CMO of Edelweiss Life told reporters on Thursday.

In the last fiscal, the company clocked a new premium income of Rs 225 crore, he said.

The company presently has 92 branches across the country, which would go up to 121 by the end of the current fiscal.

A relatively new entrant in the private sector life insurance space, the company is being promoted by Edelweiss with 51 per cent equity and the rest by Japan's Tokio Marine Fire Nichido Insurance with the balance 49 per cent.

