Nov 20, 2017 09:30 PM IST

Edelweiss Financial raises Rs 1,528 crore via QIP

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,528 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to fund expansion.

The QIP issue opened on November 15 and closed on Monday, Edelweiss Financial Services said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The issue price of Rs 280 is at a discount of 1.80 percent that is Rs 5.14, to the QIP floor price of Rs 285.14, it said.

The company issued 54,562,488 shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the QIP issue, the filing added.

